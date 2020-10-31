The 5 best things I bought in October to make working and living at home easier

My quest for making pandemic life a little less taxing through “Order Confirmed” emails continues.

Il Makiage Woke Up Like This foundation Rachel Schallom—Fortune

The Instagram ads have done it again. I was deeply skeptical that I could correctly pick a foundation shade via an online quiz, but after receiving approximately 13,562 social media ads for the company, I gave in and tried it. And through some act of magic, it truly is a perfect match. Il Makiage offers a 14-day trial period for just $5; you’re not charged the full price until after the trial if you decide to keep it.

Sharpie S-Gel pens Rachel Schallom—Fortune

Can office supplies solve all your problems? Probably not, but it’s worth a shot. I am thrilled with these Sharpie gel pens. I wanted a bit more weight than a standard ballpoint pen, and this gives me just a hint of that Sharpie feel without bleeding all over the place. Paired with Post-it’s Miami collection sticky notes, it’s a triumph to stay organized during busy days.

Patagonia fleece quarter zips Rachel Schallom—Fortune

During a long weekend at a cabin in Virginia, I decided I needed more fall gear and made an impulse purchase at Patagonia. I snagged two quarter zips: the Los Gatos 1/4-Zip Fleece ($99) and the Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece ($119). Both are phenomenal for working from home and running errands, but the Los Gatos fleece gives me the warm feeling of when you first step into a hot tub and you feel enveloped by comfort. Have multiple people messaged me during a Zoom to ask if I’m wearing a fur coat? Yes. Is it worth it? Yes.

Cards from Emily McDowell and Friends Rachel Schallom—Fortune

As much as I’d love to, it’s no longer responsible to run to the store every time someone I love has a moment to celebrate. Every few months, I buy a bunch of cards from Emily McDowell’s shop so I’m covered for birthdays, anniversaries, pregnancy announcements, engagements, and just surviving the day. The cards feature unique messages (example: “When this is over, I am totally invading your personal space.”) and are especially potent for extending love and care to those going through a rough time. The company recently rolled out sticker cards, which everyone needs right now.

1.7 quart OXO Good Grips POP Container Rachel Schallom—Fortune

No, I have not watched The Home Edit. But I have been keeping an eye out for small daily annoyances that I can optimize, and after a bag of rice spilled everywhere, I knew I should tackle the pantry. It’s important to measure your shelves—even though I knew I wanted to use these for rice and quinoa, OXO’s rice container doesn’t actually fit in my cabinet. There are, however, a ton of size options, so you should be able to find something that works.

