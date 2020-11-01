Categories
News

2 killed and 5 injured in stabbing attack in Quebec City, CBC News reports – CNN

  1. 2 killed and 5 injured in stabbing attack in Quebec City, CBC News reports  CNN
  2. Quebec stabbing: Two dead after attack by man in medieval clothes  BBC News
  3. News Alert: Canada stabbings: Multiple people stabbed in Quebec City, suspect has been arrested  WION
  4. Police arrest suspect after multiple stabbings in Quebec City  CTV News
  5. Quebec City stabbings leave 2 dead, 5 wounded; police arrest suspect  Fox News
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. 2 killed and 5 injured in stabbing attack in Quebec City, CBC News reports  CNN
  2. Quebec stabbing: Two dead after attack by man in medieval clothes  BBC News
  3. News Alert: Canada stabbings: Multiple people stabbed in Quebec City, suspect has been arrested  WION
  4. Police arrest suspect after multiple stabbings in Quebec City  CTV News
  5. Quebec City stabbings leave 2 dead, 5 wounded; police arrest suspect  Fox News
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.